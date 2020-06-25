Masayoshi Son steps down from Alibaba board, says SoftBank's equity value back to pre-virus levels

Corp. Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son speaks during a joint announcement with Toyota Motor Corp. to make new venture to develop mobility services in Tokyo, Japan, 04 October 2018.

SoftBank Group Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said on Thursday the equity value of the group's holdings has recovered to pre-coronavirus outbreak levels, in a defense of his investing reputation after the group was hammered by losses.

The rise in corporate value was driven by the growth of SoftBank's stake is Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and following the successful merger of its U.S. wireless unit with T-Mobile.

SoftBank has undertaken a complex transaction to divest part of its T-Mobile US stake to raise $20 billion. That brings the total from its asset sale program, which includes monetization of stakes in Alibaba and wireless carrier SoftBank, to $35 billion or 80% of the planned total, Son said.