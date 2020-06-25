Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Boeing, Facebook, Spotify & more

Berenberg downgraded the stock and said demand outlook has "deteriorated" since the company's first-quarter results.

"The market's recent exuberance for re-opening economies and an early resumption in air traffic has driven a strong rebound in aerospace shares with Boeing up 30% in a month. The reality is that the demand outlook has not improved; in fact, we think it has deteriorated since Q1 results, as airlines face prolonged business uncertainty and financial stress and COVID-19 remains prevalent across the globe."