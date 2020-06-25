Total of those receiving unemployment benefits falls below 20 million

Jobless claims totaled 1.48 million last week as unemployment related to the coronavirus pandemic remained stubbornly high, though those receiving benefits fell below 20 million for the first time in two months.

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been expecting 1.35 million claims.

While the weekly numbers remained high and were worse than expectations for the second straight week, the total of those receiving benefits continued to fall. Total recipients, or continuing claims, fell by 767,000 to 19.52 million.