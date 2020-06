(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

The author of a famous investing book about large risks for markets told CNBC on Friday that both individual and institutional investors should be preparing their portfolios to withstand big swings in economic conditions.

Nassim Taleb, the author of "The Black Swan," said on "Squawk Box" that massive fiscal and monetary stimulus, combined the virus, has created a lot of uncertainty about price stability and the trajectory of the economy.