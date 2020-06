Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and Buy Buy Baby Inc. signage is displayed outside of a store in Los Angeles, California.

Bed Bath & Beyond's most valuable segment might lie in its baby business, according to Bank of America.

The Wall Street firm said it estimates Buybuy Baby's enterprise value is equal to nearly all the current enterprise value of Bed Bath & Beyond, sending shares of the retailer up more than 9% on Friday. Bank of America — which has a buy rating on Bed Bath & Beyond — hiked its price target to $14.50 per share from $12.50 per share.