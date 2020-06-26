Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Qualcomm, Snap, Boeing & more

Deutsche said in its upgrade of eBay that it sees "further appreciation" for the stock as consumers flock to online shopping.

"eBay's shares have appreciated materially since the lows in March on the back of strong core Marketplace growth since the lockdown started as well as the expectation that Classifieds transaction value could come in at the high-end of expectations. We believe there is scope for further appreciation over the mid-term given: our dbDIG survey suggests new buyers on the platform have had a positive experience, with over 40% stating they are "very likely" to make a purchase over the next 6 months, and another ~20% saying they are 'somewhat likely'; Street estimates seem extremely conservative, implying largely a flat 2H20, and for the longer term, implying only about 20% retention of the incremental 2Q gross merchandise volume."