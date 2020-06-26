Houston-area hospital system CEO confident it has capacity to respond to coronavirus surge

Dr. David Callender, CEO of Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston, told CNBC on Friday that its hospitals continue to have adequate capacity despite Texas' growing coronavirus outbreak.

"We actually still think we have plenty of capacity to meet the demand for Covid, as well as non-Covid patients" Callender said on "The Exchange." "We're always busy in the summertime, and what we're seeing now is a typical summer for us."

Callender, whose not-for-profit health system has 17 hospitals in the Houston area, stressed that the medical network's capacity is "constantly in flux" and needing to be managed. "But right now, we're able to do that very well," he said.

Callender's comments came shortly after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rolled back part of the state's reopening plans, following a surge in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks. Bars in the state had to close for on-premise drinking by noon Friday. Starting Monday, restaurants could not exceed 50% dine-in capacity.

And on Friday, Lina Hidalgo, chief executive of Harris County, where Houston is located, issued a "stay-at-home" advisory and raised the county to the highest threat level for Covid-19.

As of Friday afternoon, Harris County had 27,017 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, 17,350 of which were active, according to the county health department. The Texas Department of State Health Services estimates the state, overall, has about 55,000 active cases of Covid-19.

On Thursday, Abbott also temporarily postponed elective medical procedures in some Texas counties to preserve hospital capacity, including Harris, Dallas and Travis, which is home to the city of Austin. Bexar, where San Antonio is located, also was included in Abbott's order.