Lamborghini wrecked just 20 minutes after leaving the showroom

A van is said to have crashed into the Lamborghini on Wednesday afternoon.

A Lamborghini was destroyed in a collision on a highway in West Yorkshire in the U.K., just 20 minutes after the car left the showroom.

The car is said to have been a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, which can fetch as much as $266,325 depending on the model, according to Carbuzz.

The "brand new" Lamborghini stopped due to a mechanical failure and was then hit from behind by an "innocent motorist" on Wednesday, the West Yorkshire Police roads policing unit said on Twitter.

"It's only a car," the police tweeted, adding they "#couldhavecried" over the unfortunate destruction of the newly-purchased luxury motor.

A BBC report said the driver of the van that hit the car suffered head injuries in the crash but they were not thought to be serious, while the Lamborghini driver has not been identified.

Part of the highway reportedly had to be shut while the Lamborghini and van were removed.