Mike Santoli's market notes: Levels to watch, growth Goliaths failing, return to fretful Fridays?

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
Facial mask seen on the fence of New York Stock Exchange on first day of reopening of trading floor.
Lev Radin | Pacific Press | Getty Images
  • Are we back to fretful Fridays? Back in February and March, stocks were reliably weak to end each week, with investors assuming more risk of ugly virus headlines over the weekend than reward for holding tight. With the worsening Covid counts in the Sunbelt the current preoccupation and excuse for the market's weeks-long choppy consolidation, seeing another Friday air pocket.
  • As noted, there is also well-handicapped seasonal weakness in late June and a significant reallocation trade out of equities by quarter-end, so no shortage of explanations for a market sagging toward the lower end of its June range.