Mike Santoli's market notes: Levels to watch, growth Goliaths failing, return to fretful Fridays?

Facial mask seen on the fence of New York Stock Exchange on first day of reopening of trading floor.
Lev Radin | Pacific Press | Getty Images
Are we back to fretful Fridays? Back in February and March, stocks were reliably weak to end each week, with investors assuming more risk of ugly virus headlines over the weekend than reward for holding tight. With the worsening Covid counts in the Sunbelt the current preoccupation and excuse for the market's weeks-long choppy consolidation, seeing another Friday air pocket.