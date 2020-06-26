New Jersey governor: 'I believe we will be back in school' this fall with coronavirus protocols

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy told CNBC on Friday he thinks K-12 schools in the state will reopen for in-person classes in the fall.

"We want them to, and I do believe they will," Murphy said on "Squawk Box," while acknowledging that hopes for reopening schools could be derailed if coronavirus cases were to get really bad again in the state coming out of the summer.

"Imagine predicting in late April what late June would look like in America. Probably none of us would have gotten it right, good or bad," the Democrat added. "So with that big caveat, two months out, I believe we will be back in school. It will be an new normal. There will be protocols in place that had not been in place before."

Murphy's comments Friday came as schools at all levels across the U.S. are trying to develop plans for how to safely welcome students back for in-person instruction this fall. Many schools across the country shifted to remote learning in March as the Covid-19 outbreak intensified.

Murphy said he will have more details on the state's plan at a press conference later Friday, but said there is going to be "obviously a big emphasis on social distancing."

"The hardest nut to crack ... is the asymptomatic, healthy, young person unwittingly passing the virus to someone who is in an older generation and/or someone with underlying health issues, and that's the one that we've got to be most cautious about," Murphy said.

Last week, New Jersey issued mandatory guidelines and recommendations to colleges and universities on how they can resume in-person classes. Schools have to submit plans to the state Office of the Secretary of Higher Education at least 14 days before they intend to restart. A school's plan must detail protocols on social distancing, the use of face coverings and sanitation of campus buildings.

The reopening of schools is critical for the U.S. economy as business restrictions are eased and more employees are called back to the office and job site. Remote school, and the lack of child care, has presented challenges for all workers during the pandemic.

"There is a risk of going back to school," Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander, who was education secretary under President George H.W. Bush, told CNBC on Tuesday. "In my view, there is a greater risk of not going back to school and the damage it will do to the children, and to the parents and to the economy."

New Jersey is currently in the second phase of its coronavirus reopening, with restaurants allowed to offer outdoor dining and most nonessential businesses able to operate with capacity limits. Malls will reopen next week. Casinos also can reopen with 25% capacity on July 2.

"We've got to take incremental steps. This is a virus that no one knows everything about," Murphy said. "We're learning as we go and the benefit of being incremental is use you can learn more easily from a given step that you've taken."

New Jersey has more than 170,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19, according to the state Department of Health. More than 13,000 people in the state have died.

Daily cases in New Jersey have come down dramatically since April, when the state had multiple days over more than 4,000 new infections. Daily case counts have mostly been under 500 since June 13.

Murphy, along with the governors of New York and Connecticut, imposed a 14-day quarantine Wednesday on travelers arriving from states that have rising Covid-19 cases that exceed certain benchmarks. The order currently includes Texas and Florida, which both which paused their reopening plans.