The work-from-home stock rally will endure beyond the current crisis, strategist predicts

Zoom founder Eric Yuan poses in front of the Nasdaq building as the screen shows the logo of the video-conferencing software company Zoom after the opening bell ceremony on April 18, 2019 in New York City.

Shares of companies which enable working from home have been hot property during the coronavirus pandemic, but this trend is here to stay, according to Saxo Bank Head of Equity Strategy Peter Garnry.

A basket of 13 U.S. stocks which have benefited from a growing trend toward working from home, along with changing attitudes toward certain leisure activities and health-care checks, is up by more than 100% since the turn of the year, he said.

Although the immediate spike in demand is obvious, Garnry suggested that the momentum has the capacity to extend beyond the pandemic and into a new era of social norms.

The biggest winner among them so far, as of Friday morning, is cloud services provider Fastly, up 307%, while video conferencing company Zoom is up 281% and has grown sales by 111.2%. Teladoc Health and DocuSign have returned 141% and 127% respectively.

The other stocks in the basket are Slack, RingCentral, Citrix, Box, Atlassian Corp, Crowdstrike, Peloton and Five9.

"The basket of stocks is generally priced above the current general market valuation with an average free cash flow yield of 0.8% but on the other hand the group is growing fast with 12-month trailing sales y/y up 44% on an equal-weight basis," Garnry said in a note Wednesday.