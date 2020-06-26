Southeast Asia's e-commerce giant Lazada announces new group CEO

Southeast Asia's e-commerce giant Lazada announced Friday a new group chief executive officer will be taking the helm.

Chun Li, who served as president of the Alibaba-owned company and head of its Indonesia operations, will replace incumbent group CEO Pierre Poignant. He will also continue in his role as Indonesia CEO.

"Chun is an experienced business leader who can realize Lazada's vision of unifying commerce with technology to advance Southeast Asia's digital economy," said Lucy Peng, Lazada Group chairwoman, said in a statement.

Li joined Alibaba in 2014 as the chief technology officer for its business unit serving the business-to-business market. He was made co-president of Lazada in June 2017, after Alibaba took a majority stake in the company, and became the Indonesia business head in July 2019.

Lazada uses Alibaba's technology across its platforms.

Poignant will become special assistant to Alibaba Group Chairman and CEO, Daniel Zhang, Lazada said in a statement.

The Singapore-headquartered company said earlier this month that the coronavirus pandemic saw its grocery sales — sold through its online supermarket delivery business RedMart — jump four times from early April. It was during the period when the city-state introduced strict restrictions to slow the spread of infection.

Lazada said it served over 70 million unique consumers across six different Southeast Asian markets in the 12 months that ended March 31.