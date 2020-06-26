Stock market live updates: Futures flat, losing week, bank stocks lower, Nike falling

Traders wear masks as they work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues New York, May 27, 2020.

Shares of Nike slid more than 3% during premarket trading after the company reported a surprise loss for the fourth quarter as sales fell 38% year-over-year . Street analysts had expected the sportswear maker to report a profit of 7 cents per share, but the company instead lost 51 cents per share. By comparison, in the fourth quarter of 2019 the company earned 62 cents per share. Revenue also came up short as stores were forced to close amid the pandemic. Digital sales did jump 75%, but expenses for shipping and returns cut into margins. – Stevens

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed open for the major averages on the final trading day of a volatile week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was set to shed 40 points at the open, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 were set to rise 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively. Bank stocks weighed on the market after the Federal Reserve imposed restrictions on bank dividends following its annual stress test. During Thursday's session the sector had rallied after the Federal Deposit Insurance Commission officials said they were loosening some restrictions on the Volcker Rule.

Elsewhere in the market, stocks most sensitive to the economy's reopening, including airlines and cruise lines, moved higher, despite Texas and Florida pausing their reopening efforts as the number of Covid-19 cases in the states jump.

For the week, the S&P and Dow are slated to register their second weekly loss in three weeks, while the Nasdaq Composite is on track to end the week higher. - Stevens