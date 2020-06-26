U.S. Treasury yields edge higher ahead of economic data

U.S. government debt prices were slightly lower on Friday morning as investors tracked new infection rates of Covid-19 and fresh economic data.
At around 2 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at 0.6741% and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 1.4186%. Yields move inversely to prices.
U.S. government debt yields fell on Thursday amid concerns of a resurgence in Covid-19 infections in the United States with California, Texas and Florida seeing record numbers of new cases.
On the data front, there will be personal income, consumer spending and core PCE (personal consumption expenditure) prices at 8.30 a.m. ET, and consumer sentiment numbers due at 10 a.m. ET.
There are no Treasury auctions scheduled for Friday.