Watch live: White House coronavirus task force holds first briefing in months as outbreak spreads

Members of the coronavirus task force are expected to hold a media briefing on Friday, its first in two months.

The task force has been out of the public eye since the White House on April 27 stopped holding what had been near-daily briefings.

Friday's briefing comes as the outbreak spreads in numerous states, including California, Oklahoma, Arizona, Florida and Texas, which are seeing record numbers of new infections.

Vice President Mike Pence will lead the briefing, which will take place at the Department of Health and Human Services rather than at the White House.

The briefings in the past were often contentious as President Donald Trump and health officials were grilled on the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump at one of these briefings drew widespread criticism when he suggested that injecting disinfectant into the body can help treat the coronavirus. He later tried to walk back those comments, saying he was being sarcastic.

Task force members include Pence; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar; Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator; and Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The outbreak has spread to dozens of countries, with more than 9.6 million confirmed cases worldwide and over 489,731 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has had at least 2.4 million cases and 124,415 deaths, according to the latest tallies.

