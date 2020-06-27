Hedge funds flipped from short to long on these stocks that are beating the market, Jefferies says

People visit the Charging Bull Statue during Covid-19 pandemic in Lower Manhattan, New York City, United States on May 25, 2020.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Hedge funds switched their bets on several big stocks this quarter and it has paid off in June, according to analysis from Jefferies.

Using aggregate holdings data of some hedge funds through April from MSCI, Jefferies analysts identified stocks that hedge funds changed directions on, betting long instead of short and vice versa. Both sets of investments would have beaten the market in June, according to a note from equity strategist Steven DeSanctis.