Washington state stops counties from moving to full reopening as coronavirus cases rise

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee announces measures to help contain the spread of coronavirus at a press conference on March 11, 2020 in Seattle, Washington.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Saturday that the state would halt some of its counties from moving into the next phase of reopening as the coronavirus shows signs of accelerating.

"Rising cases across the state and concerns about continued spread of the COVID virus have made Phase 4, which would essentially mean no restrictions, impossible at this time," according to the state's order from Inslee and John Wiesman, Washington's secretary of health.

Washington state is taking a phrased approach to reopening, allowing some counties to reopen before others. "Phase 4" of the state's reopening plan would resume all public interactions with physical distancing, recreational activities and would allow for gatherings of more than 50 people, according to the state's plan.

A county in phase 4 would also be allowed to reopen its nightclubs, concert venues and large sporting events, according to the state's plan.

