Bank of America, Citi and Goldman keep dividends the same post-stress tests, Wells Fargo to cut

(L-R) Michael Corbat, chief executive officer of Citigroup Inc., Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., James Gorman, chief executive officer of Morgan Stanley, Brian Moynihan, chief executive officer of Bank of America Corp., Ron O'Hanley, president and chief executive officer of State Street Corp., Charles Scharf, chief executive officer of Bank of New York Mellon Corp., and David Solomon, chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs & Co., are sworn in before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on April 10, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Nearly all of the largest U.S. banks said Monday that they performed well enough on the Federal Reserve's most-recent stress test to maintain their current quarterly dividend.

Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, and Citigroup all said they will maintain their current dividend. Wells Fargo, however, said the Fed's assessment of its business will warrant a reduction to its quarterly payout.

While the nation's largest banks were quick to drop stock buybacks at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the group is often loathe to cut its dividend payments, which are viewed as a steady source of income for investors.

The industry was forced to slash dividends after the 2008 financial crisis and has only slowly built them up since the Fed first allowed banks to raise dividends in 2011. Given the unprecedented stress Covid-19 has put on the American economy, the Fed last week announced new restrictions on the U.S. banking industry.

Here's what Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley said: