Coronavirus live updates: Gilead announces remdesivir pricing; U.K. eyes big investments to rebuild economy

New cases of the coronavirus continued to surge over the weekend across several U.S. states, mostly in the American South and West. Amid the rise in new cases, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar warned Sunday that the "window is closing" to curb the spread of the virus and get the outbreak under control. Global cases: More than 10.15 million

Global deaths: At least 502,048

U.S. cases: More than 2.54 million

U.S. deaths: At least 125,803 The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Gilead to price remdesivir at $3,120 for U.S. patients with private insurance

Vials of investigational coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment drug remdesivir are capped at a Gilead Sciences facility in La Verne, California, U.S. March 18, 2020. Picture taken March 18, 2020. Gilead Sciences Inc | Reuters

7:40 a.m. ET — Gilead Sciences announced pricing for its coronavirus treatment, remdesivir. It will sell the drug at $390 per vial to governments of developed countries and at $520 per vial for U.S. private insurance companies, adding that the pricing is "well below" the drug's value. The company will begin charging for the drug in July. It had previously been donating doses to the U.S. government for distribution since it received an emergency use authorization in May to treat Covid-19 patients. The majority of patients treated with remdesivir will receive a five-day treatment course using six vials of remdesivir, the company said. That would bring the government cost to $2,340 for patients on the five-day treatment and $3,120 for commercially insured patients. "At the level we have priced remdesivir and with government programs in place, along with additional Gilead assistance as needed, we believe all patients will have access," Gilead CEO Daniel O'Day said in an open letter. —Will Feuer

U.K.'s Boris Johnson says a 'Rooseveltian' approach is needed to restart economy

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a daily briefing to update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain June 3, 2020. Andrew Parsons | 10 Downing St | via Reuters