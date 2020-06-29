Nike-sponsored youth sports camps partner with tech firm Famer to host sessions virtually this summer

A boy rides his bicycle on the infield base paths at Veteran's Field, home of the Chatham Anglers, in Chatham, MA on June 5, 2020.

Sports and fitness platform developer Famer announced a partnership with US Sports Camps (USSC) this week to bring virtual summer camps to youth displaced by camp closures due to Covid-19.

Famer CEO Rich Abend said Famer would "offer a fully integrated virtual experience" that will include Zoom-like events through camp settings. Famer will use the platform to build its business through virtual reality coaching and training subscription packages and cloud services.

Famer recently created digital training platforms for USSC. The organization then introduced the platforms to "select coaches, and the early feedback has been very positive from parents and kids," the company said.

Covid-19 has interrupted the youth sports market that's worth $24 billion worldwide, with the US responsible for $19.2 billion, according to a study by WinterGreen Research. Though some youth organizations like USA Football are attempting to return in phases, USSC has already rescheduled summer camps until 2021. USSC operates over 1,000 Nike camps in 16 different sports.

"This has been a difficult time for us at US Sports Camps," Justin Hoeveler, executive vice-president of US Sports Camps, said in a statement. He added, "2020 is the first summer in 48 years that we haven't operated in-person summer sports camps for young athletes."

Famer also developed a subscription-based app for the National Basketball Players Association. The "NBPA Training Ground" is a mobile app that offers select virtual coaching and training via NBA players.