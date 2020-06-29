New Jersey delays resuming indoor dining at restaurants as coronavirus cases grow in other states

New Jersey restaurants won't be allowed to resume indoor dining on Thursday as originally planned due to a growing number of coronavirus cases in other states, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Monday.

"Today we must hit pause on the resumption of indoor dining, which was also to resume this coming Thursday. Under our revised plan indoor dining will now be set to resume at a later date to be determine," Murphy said at a press briefing. "It brings me no joy to do this, but we have no choice."

Murphy noted that some New Jersey residents and establishments haven't been adhering to social distancing guidelines or using face coverings as recommended by the state.

"So unfortunately the national situation compounded by instances of knucklehead behavior here at home are requiring us to hit pause on the start of indoor dining for the foreseeable future," he said.

New Jersey allowed outdoor dining at restaurants and limited indoor retail to resume on June 15. The state reopened its barbershops and hair salons under specific guidelines on June 22.

Earlier on Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also noted that the state will evaluate whether to allow New York City restaurants to resume indoor dining, which is currently scheduled July 6.

Cuomo said he's concerned about the city's lack of enforcement of previous reopenings and added that the city has experienced a lack of compliance when it comes to social distancing and mask wearing. Outdoor dining was allowed to resume in the city on June 22, along with in-store shopping at retail stores with modifications.

