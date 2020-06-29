Trump ramps up Facebook ad spend as Biden pulls ahead in polls

US President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn upon his return to the White House in Washington, DC on May 27, 2020.

President Donald Trump has ramped up his re-election campaign's Facebook ad spending after falling behind presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in numerous nationwide polls.

The Trump campaign's Facebook ad spend hit more than $2.2 million between June 21 and June 27, according to Facebook's Ad Library. That's a big step up from the $1.26 million spent between June 14 and 20, and the $1.48 million spent the week before that.

By comparison, the Biden campaign spent a little more than $1.5 million from June 21 to 27.

Trump's increase in spend comes as multiple nationwide polls show Biden has taken a lead over the sitting president, according to RealClearPolitics.

For the month of June, Trump has spent nearly $6.6 million in Facebook ads, behind Biden's total June spend of $11 million, according to the Facebook Ad Library. Earlier in the month, Biden had increased his spend after Trump came under criticism for his response to the numerous Black Lives Matter protests around the country.

Trump's recent splurge in ads comes as Facebook deals with an exodus of elite brands. These advertisers are pulling their ad budgets for July or further in boycott of the social network's numerous policies that allow hate speech and disinformation on the service. The exodus includes Verizon, Coca-Cola and Starbucks, among others.