Watch live: World Health Organization holds press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

World Health Organization officials are holding a press conference Monday to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak, which has now infected more than 10 million people across the globe, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Last week, WHO officials said coronavirus outbreaks in the Americas, which includes North, South and Central America, haven't reached their peak yet. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO's emergencies program, said during a press conference that countries in the region are still suffering sustained community transmission.

The U.S. remains the worst-hit country in the world, reporting roughly a quarter of the world's cases. Cases in Brazil have climbed to more than 1.3 million, the second-highest tally across the globe.

The death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 500,000 Sunday, with the U.S. accounting for more than 20% of fatalities, more than any other country in the world, according to Hopkins' data.

"Many people are understandably fed up with being at home. Countries are understandably eager to open up their societies and economies. But the virus is still spreading fast. It is still deadly and most people are still susceptible," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on June 19.

— CNBC's Berkeley Lovelace Jr. and William Feuer contributed to this report.