Here's what happened to the stock market on Monday

Traders and financial professionals work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Boeing shares jumped 14.40% as certification flights for the 737 Max began Monday . The test is seen by investors as a critical step in Boeing's worst-ever corporate crisis, which began in March 2019 after two crashes in five months killed 346 people. Apple was also among the biggest contributors of gains on the Dow, climbing 2.30%.

Monday's gains came even after data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed more than 2.5 million Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the U.S., along with more than 125,000 deaths. Some, such as Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors, say they're taking solace in the fact that the acceleration in infection numbers is not yet leading to a marked rise in fatalities.

Tuesday will be the final trading day of the month and the second quarter. Consumer confidence numbers are also set for release at 10 a.m.

