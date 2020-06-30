52% of parents expect coronavirus pandemic will inflate child-care costs—but many can't afford to pay more

Over half of parents worry they'll be forced to spend more on child care than they did before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Parents' fears of rising child-care costs are more prevalent now than ever before. About 47% of parents who pay for child care say that they are more concerned about the costs for care now than they were before the pandemic started, according to a recent survey fielded by Care.com in May 2020 of over 2,000 U.S. parents with children under the age of 16 who pay for child care. It's a legitimate concern: About 60% of child-care programs temporarily closed at some point during the last four months due to coronavirus, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center. While states are starting to allow child-care facilities to reopen, providers may be slow to return because of strict capacity and operating rules that create financial burdens.

For some child-care centers, the pandemic is already proving too much, and they will never reopen their doors. In Alaska, five Anchorage-based providers out of 244 total in the area closed permanently since the pandemic broke out, according to Thread, an organization focused on supporting early childhood education. Across the state, 69% of all programs are open, but many of those are only serving 30 to 50% of their capacity. Overall, the U.S. could lose up to 4.5 million child-care slots if providers can't weather the shutdown and reopening process, the Center for American Progress estimates. These closures could force parents to search out new, more expensive child-care programs. And among day cares, preschools and child-care facilities that do come back, some may need to increase the costs of tuition in order to afford the smaller class sizes, additional staff and PPE supplies. Katie Ring, a Massachusetts-based commercial photographer and mother of two, worries about increasing costs. "Like all parents, we've already found the cost of high-quality child care is hard — it takes a big portion of our salaries," she says. "The thought that tuition prices might increase and that spots will be more difficult to find than they already are is really frightening."

Massachusetts-based commercial photographer and mom Katie Ring has been homeschooling her daughter since mid-May. Source: Katie Ring

Ring, 38, and her husband have two children. Before the pandemic, their 5-year-old daughter attended preschool and their almost 7-year-old son was enrolled in kindergarten. Both attended after-school care programs as well. And while school and child care for both kids was expensive, Ring says spending thousands of dollars a month was worth it because it enabled her to run her businesses. "We don't really have room [in the budget] to pay more for after-school care next year," she says. "After-school care is not inexpensive and with two kids in it, I do start to wonder at what point I can continue to run my business and continue to afford care." Since the pandemic, Ring's husband has been able to continue working full-time remotely, but her own business has slowed, so she's picked up more of the child-care responsibilities. But that also means that she's not able to fully focus on her business responsibilities. "It's a vicious circle," she says. "What scares me the most about this pandemic is that it forces me out of the workforce. Without full-time, quality child care and the ability to work on my business, I sort of get squeezed out," Ring says. "Every day just feels like I'm triaging, trying to respond to client emails, trying to make sure my kids show up for their Zoom meetings for their classes, and [trying to] put everything together. It's certainly not sustainable," Ring says.