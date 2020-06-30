Amazon internal memo reveals Minnesota warehouse workers infected with coronavirus at higher rate than surrounding area

An Amazon warehouse in Minnesota exceeded community infection rates for the coronavirus, according to an internal memo, contradicting the company's public statements that Covid-19 cases at its facilities were in line with or better than rates in nearby areas.

At least 45 workers at Amazon's Shakopee facility, known as MSP1, have fallen sick with the coronavirus, resulting in a rate of infection of 1.7%, according to the memo circulated at the facility, which was viewed by CNBC and first reported by Bloomberg. The memo, which was issued mid-May, shows that infections were nearly five times the rate of surrounding counties and far higher than the rate of 0.1% in Scott County, where MSP1 is located.

The data calls into question Amazon's previous messaging around coronavirus cases at its facilities. Amazon employees, members of the media and lawmakers have repeatedly urged it to disclose the total number of deaths and infections at warehouses, but so far, the company has declined, arguing the number isn't useful.

Amazon's top spokesperson, Jay Carney, and Dave Clark, Amazon's senior vice president of global operations, have been similarly reluctant to share the data. The company has previously rebuffed accusations that its warehouses have spread the virus, saying the "overall rate of infection and increase or decrease of total cases is highly correlated to the overall community rate of infection."

Amazon spokeswoman Kelly Cheeseman said the company believes strongly that employees are not spreading the virus at work, "given the robust safety measures we've put into place." Cheeseman added that the coronavirus tracking measures detailed in the memo are "one of many tools" that Amazon uses to help it determine "the full picture in our buildings related to Covid-19."

"We have redeployed a large number of our data scientists, technologists, and operations employees to focus on COVID-19 and ensure the safety of our workforce, including thousands of individuals on our health and safety teams," Cheeseman said. "In addition to a deep dive by a site, other tools include social distancing audits and having an epidemiologist review available data to ensure our safety measures are effectively protecting workers from exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace."

Amazon continues to report new coronavirus cases at its facilities nationwide, including at MSP1, which as of Tuesday, has reported 92 cases total, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. A total of 198 coronavirus cases have been confirmed among Amazon workers throughout Minnesota, the agency said. Outbreaks have been reported at three other facilities in Minnesota.