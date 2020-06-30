Americans will remain barred from European travel as the EU gradually reopens its borders

Travelers from a list of 15 nations will be allowed entry to the European Union starting Wednesday, but the United States is not on the list.

Thirty countries in Europe (26 of which are members of the EU) closed their external borders in March to mitigate the spread of Covid-19. As most of them reopen their economies, they are also starting to welcome external visitors — though at a much slower rate than before the pandemic.

European Union governments decided Tuesday to open their external borders to Algeria, Tunisia, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand and Uruguay. Chinese travelers will also be allowed in the EU, but only if China announces that it will also accept European visitors.

The decision was taken based on the health situation of the countries of origin and will be reviewed every two weeks.

For each country on the list, the EU said the following criteria needed to be met: the number of new Covid-19 cases over the last 14 days and per 100 000 inhabitants needed to be close to or below the EU average; there should be a stable or decreasing trend of new cases over this period in comparison to the previous 14 day; and the overall response to Covid-19 needed to be considered.

The recommendation was given to all EU member states and the Schengen-associated countries (Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway and Switzerland).