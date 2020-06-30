Apple partner JAMF files to go public after almost two decades helping companies use Apple products

JAMF's IPO prospectus names Apple 533 times. The company says its mission is to "help organizations succeed with Apple." One of its key risk factors is that customers become dissatisfied with Apple products.

Founded 18 years ago, JAMF is finally headed for the public market. In its prospectus released on Tuesday, the company isn't shy about tying its fortunes to a tech giant that's now valued by investors at over $1.5 trillion.

"Apple is ubiquitous," JAMF says in the industry background section of its filing. "It has transformed the technology landscape by placing the user first and designing everything around maximizing the Apple user experience."

JAMF helps companies securely deploy all of those Apple products, connecting them together and giving IT teams the tools to manage them. In the first quarter, revenue climbed 37% from a year ago, to $60.4 million, and the company's gross margin rose to 75% from 70%, as more customers turned to its subscription offering. It's still losing money, though its net loss narrowed slightly from $9 million to $8.3 million.

JAMF has been around for a long time, but its business has taken off in the last few years as Apple devices became more popular in business environments. Prior to the iPhone's rise last decade, companies tended to rely on PCs running software from Microsoft and other vendors, and a myriad of phones from different providers. The iPhone's popularity convinced some companies to take a closer look at other Apple products, including iPads and Macs.