Carl Reiner, comedy legend and director of 'The Jerk,' dead at 98

Carl Reiner speaks onstage at the LA Premiere of "If You're Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast" from HBO Documentaries on May 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Carl Reiner, a comedy legend with a career that spanned seven decades, has died. He was 98.

Reiner was a prolific entertainer, director, actor, screenwriter and publisher. He died of natural causes on Monday night at his home in Beverly Hills, California, according to Variety. He was the father of actor Rob Reiner.

In 1950, after getting his start on Broadway, Reiner was cast on Sid Caesar's "Your Show of Shows," alongside writers like Mel Brooks and Neil Simon. He also appeared on the "Dick Van Dyke Show," a sitcom he created in the 1960s.

He directed more than a dozen films during his career, including "The Jerk" and "Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid" with Steve Martin; "Sibling Rivalry," starring Kristie Alley and Carrie Fisher; and "That Old Feeling" with Bette Midler.

Reiner also appeared on number TV shows during his career including "Two and Half Men," "Hot in Cleveland," and "House." He was also part of the cast of "Ocean's Eleven," "Ocean's Twelve" and "Ocean's Thirteen."

One of his last credits was voicing Carl Reineroceros in "Toy Story 4" and the Disney+ show "Forky Asks a Question."