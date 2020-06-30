Chip stocks just had their best quarter since the tech bubble. Here are the stocks leading the way

Samsung Electronics Co. 8GB Double-Data-Rate (DDR) 4 memory modules are arranged for a photograph in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Resurgent tensions between Japan and South Korea threaten to wallop chipmakers from Samsung Electronics Co. to SK Hynix Inc., upsetting a carefully choreographed global supply chain by smothering the production of memory chips and other components vital to widely used devices. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Chip stocks have bounced sharply off their first-quarter lows, and they just had their best quarterly performance since the tech bubble in the early 2000s.

The VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, which tracks the 25 biggest chipmakers, is up almost 30% from March to June, marking its best quarter since the fourth quarter of 2001 when the exchange-traded fund gained 41%.

While semiconductor stocks were impacted by the supply-chain disruptions from the pandemic, they have shown resilience this year as Wall Street largely remained bullish on the adoption of 5G and the secular growth in the industry. Here are the stocks leading the way.