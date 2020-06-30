Clorox is a buy as coronavirus changes disinfecting habits for the long term, DA Davidson says

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

People are going to stick to their sanitizing practices even after Covid-19 is a thing of the past, paving the way for more outperformance from Clorox, according to DA Davidson.

The Wall Street firm initiated coverage of the maker of bleach and disinfecting wipes with a buy rating and a $256 per share price target, the highest on Wall Street, according to FactSet. The call sent the stock up 0.5% on Tuesday to a new 52-week high. DA Davidson's target implies a 17% rally from its current $218 share price.