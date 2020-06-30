Jim Cramer breaks down his favorite stocks from a record second quarter

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday reviewed the top winning stocks of the past three months after the second quarter, which was defined by the push-pull effects of the ongoing pandemic and economic recovery, came to a close.

"I'd say the most impressive stocks from my point of view … from the last three months were the ones with a lot of ingenuity and a lot more good luck," the "Mad Money" host said. "We had tons of winners this quarter."

The major averages climbed one more time to finish off the month of June, which led Wall Street to its best quarterly performance in recent decades, despite lingering economic fallout from the coronavirus lockdown and the initial rout in global financial markets.

The Dow Jones added 217.08 points, or 0.85%, to finish at 25,812.88. The 30-stock index rallied 17.77% since the start of the quarter, according to Factset.

The S&P 500 rose 1.54% during the session to 3,100.29, a nearly 20% gain for the quarter.

The Nasdaq Composite, which set multiple record highs throughout the month, climbed 1.87% to 10,058.77, more than 30% higher from the beginning of April.

"There are a ton of other winners I could've cited, but these are the companies that grabbed the moment by the horns and rode the bull to greatness," Cramer said. "And with Covid spreading like wildfire, sadly, I bet these keep climbing, or I wouldn't have picked them."