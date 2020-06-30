European markets head for positive open, cheered by China data

European stocks are expected to open in broadly flat to positive territory on Tuesday with investors likely to be buoyed by a further sign of an economic recovery in China.

London's FTSE is seen unchanged, opening at 6,240 while Germany's DAX is seen opening 46 points higher at 12,304, France's CAC 40 is seen 7 points higher at 4,967 and Italy's FTSE MIB 69 points higher at 19,412, according to IG.

European markets look set to follow the positive trend set by markets in Asia Pacific, which rose Tuesday afternoon as China's official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index for June came in above expectations.

China's official manufacturing PMI for June came in at 50.9, according to data released by the country's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Economists in a Reuters poll had a median forecast of 50.4 for the data print. PMI readings above 50 signify expansion, while those below that indicate contraction. In May, the official manufacturing PMI was at 50.6, according to the NBS.

However, data from Japan Tuesday showed that industrial production in May dropped 8.4% month on month, according to data released in a preliminary report by the country's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Global markets are also keeping watch of developments in the coronavirus pandemic, as more U.S. governors are walking back or delaying reopening plans as Covid-19 cases climb around the country due to a surge in new cases. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization, said Monday that the pandemic is still accelerating and without more collaborative global intervention, "the worst is yet to come."

There are no major European earnings due Tuesday. On the data front, Spain and the U.K. release final first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP).