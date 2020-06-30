Facebook ad boycott gains steam as more brands jump ship, plus everything else you missed in business news: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC.com's Megan Graham explains the latest developments in the Facebook ad boycott, now that more and more big corporations are pulling advertising spending as the platform struggles to contain rampant hate speech and misinformation. Plus — CNBC's Ylan Mui dives deep into the police budgets in America's biggest cities.



Companies joining the Facebook ad boycott risk their bottom lines to take a stand

Some advertisers that rely heavily on Facebook but want to join the recent advertising boycott are faced with a dilemma: Do they risk hurting business in the near term, or risk losing customers who might punish them for not participating in the long term?

With hundreds of businesses joining a boycott of Facebook ads (and some taking it a step further by pausing spending on all social media), some have speculated why some companies have yet to press pause. Others have taken a more cynical view, saying that joining the boycott is simply providing cover for broader marketing cost-cutting associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

But Facebook is a massively efficient channel for many businesses, and experts say cutting out the platform can be a major sacrifice, especially those that rely on it to bring in new customers.