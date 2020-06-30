No more dressing rooms: This virtual fitting experience is moving into Brookfield malls

Fit:Match is rolling out this fall a handful of spaces with Brookfield, which owns malls such as Brookfield Place in downtown New York and Fashion Show in Las Vegas, the companies announced Tuesday.

Tired of schlepping into dressing rooms to try on clothes and find your right size? And feeling like you're a different size at different stores?

Well, there's a new solution for that.

A start-up that has developed 3D technology to scan your body in under a minute and tell you what size you are for different clothes at different retailers has teamed with one of the biggest U.S. mall owners to start opening kiosks at malls across the country.

Fit:Match is rolling out this fall a handful of spaces with Brookfield, which owns malls such as Brookfield Place in downtown New York and Fashion Show in Las Vegas, the companies announced Tuesday. The first open at Oakbrook Center in Chicago in mid-August, followed by Glendale Galleria in Los Angels and Stonebriar Centre in Dallas in mid-September.

The retail start-up's founder and CEO said he wants to disrupt an archaic industry and fitting process and to help many apparel companies boost their bottom lines by getting to know their customers better — down to their exact pant, shoe and shirt sizes.

"How do you make apparel shopping profitable? You limit returns, and you increase conversion rates," Fit:Match founder and Chief Executive Haniff Brown told CNBC. "You don't have to spend as much money on marketing for a person when you know them already."

Fit:Match opened a pop-up shop at Brookfield's Baybrook Mall in Houston last November.

"We thought, just walking into a store to get fitted is boring," said Patty Hirt, director of retail development at Brookfield Properties, about why the two teamed up. She said many people passing by the Baybrook location would be intrigued to come and see this new technology being used in real time — younger shoppers especially. The average age of visitors was 26, she said.

"Now, that have a lot of brands approaching them" to get on the Fit:Match platform, she said. "We decide to work with them to help them scale."