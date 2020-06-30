Former ECB member warns that corporate solvency 'trouble' is coming

Certain companies are at risk of becoming insolvent as governments lift the pedal on fiscal support, a former member of the European Central Bank warned Tuesday.

Many governments have deployed massive fiscal stimulus to mitigate the economic fallout from Covid-19. In most cases, this has allowed firms to avoid bankruptcy and employees to have a job to return to once lockdowns are lifted. However, as this fiscal stimulus eases and without a fully-open economy, some companies will struggle to keep their doors open.

"When it comes to corporate solvency, trouble is ahead of us," Benoit Coeure, who is now head of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Innovation Hub, told CNBC's Karen Tso.

"We are going to see what are the underlying issues as governments gradually withdraw their support," Coeure added.

In a report out Tuesday, the BIS warned that there are underlying financial fragilities despite some confidence among market participants in recent weeks regarding the reopening of many economies.

"A wave of downgrades has started, alongside concerns that losses might cause widespread defaults," the BIS said in its annual economic report.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said Friday that the recovery "is going to be incomplete and might be transformational" as some businesses will struggle to survive and adapt to a new reality. On the other hand, she also said that other firms will emerge to address a changed reality.