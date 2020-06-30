After Pompeo says 'tide is turning against Huawei,' India reportedly weighs 5G ban on Chinese firm

In this photo illustration, the Huawei logo and Chinese flag is seen displayed on an Android mobile phone. Omar Marques | LightRocket | Getty Images

Huawei could be banned from participating in India's 5G network rollout, just months after it was given the green light to participate in the country's trials for the technology. It comes after the Indian government said it would block 59 Chinese apps such as TikTok and WeChat, claiming they were a threat to national security. As part of those discussions, Indian government ministers discussed the country's 5G rollout plans and whether Chinese telecommunications equipment giants Huawei and ZTE should be allowed to participate, according to a report from the Times of India. India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, as well as Chinese firms Huawei and ZTE, were not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC. 5G refers to the next-generation mobile networks that promise super-fast download speeds and the ability to support critical infrastructure. India has lagged behind in its rollout of the technology, while other countries like South Korea and China have powered ahead.

In December, India said it would allow all vendors to participate in 5G trials with vendors. But the latest report of a potential ban on the Chinese firms appears to be a U-turn. Tensions between India and China have been rising over their disputed border high in the Western Himalayas and a clash earlier this month left 20 Indian soldiers dead. "The China-India ... dispute, compounded with the economic stress caused due to the (coronavirus) pandemic, has likely forced the government thinking to adopt a strategy similar to U.S. to potentially retaliate in a way where it would hurt China the most," Neil Shah, research director at Counterpoint Research, told CNBC. India's biggest mobile network, Reliance Jio, uses Samsung for its older 4G network. The other two largest players — Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea — use a mixture of vendors including Huawei. All three carriers have submitted applications to do 5G tests with various vendors including Huawei, Indian publication the Financial Express reported this month. Huawei gear makes up one-third of Bharti Airtel's current network and 40% of Vodafone Idea's network, according to Counterpoint Research. It would be a "significant loss" for Huawei and ZTE if the government goes ahead and bans them, Shah said. All three Indian telcos were not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

'Tide is turning'