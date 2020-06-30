JPMorgan's market guru who called the wild first half sees more money pouring back into stocks

A view of the charging Bull with a woman in New York City USA during coronavirus pandemic on April 25, 2020.

A top JPMorgan strategist who nailed the market comeback believes hedge funds and other players are about to increase their equity positions, which will push stocks higher.

Marko Kolanovic, the bank's global head of macro quantitative and derivatives strategy, said a bullish catalyst for stocks right now is the low equity positioning among hedge funds and quantitative players. The widely followed strategist called the market bottom in late March based on his analysis of alternative pandemic data.