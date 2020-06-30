Mike Santoli's market notes: Don't short a dull tape, megacaps trading like bonds, bank reversal

Television journalists gather across from the entrance to the New York Stock Exchange on May 26, 2020, the first day that traders are allowed back onto the historic floor of the exchange in New York.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
"Don't short a dull tape" became a trader's maxim because of days like these.
Not much news flow of consequence, quarter-end with most of the portfolio shifts done, waiting for the familiar message of unconditional Fed support from Chair Powell, bond yields sticky low. Sense this week is virus data less bad than feared, with the chance that flare-ups can be mitigated on the fly.