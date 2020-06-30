Missed the telehealth stock boom? There's still time to get in with these stocks, Jefferies says

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Hot telehealth stocks like Teladoc that have outpaced the broader market amid stay-at-home orders have left some investors who missed the trade worried it's too late to invest in the trend.

But Jefferies said a handful of technology based health companies could offer investors a second chance at cashing in on the adoption of telehealth.

"COVID has catalyzed telehealth broadly across many healthcare subsectors. We think providers' flip from reluctance to eagerness sparks biz model changes that are underappreciated," Jefferies equity analyst David Windley said in a note to clients.

Shelter at home orders spurred telehealth use from patients and medical providers during the coronavirus pandemic. The Wall Street firm said consumer uptake of the service was inevitable over time but availability of these online services and awareness from consumers have been longstanding impediments. The virus outbreak pulled forward years of telehealth adoption curve, said Jefferies.