PPP loans are ending. Here's where small businesses can turn now

Jovita Carranza, head of the Small Business Administration, listens during a roundtable discussion with governors and small-business owners.

The Paycheck Protection Program is ending, meaning ailing small businesses will need to look elsewhere for funding.

But where to turn?

While there are other options that may be of help to entrepreneurs during the coronavirus-induced downturn, they are limited and may not carry favorable terms for borrowers, according to experts.

"When you get into a recession, the flow of capital is chilled," said Chris Hurn, CEO of Fountainhead Commercial Capital, a nonbank commercial lender.

"I don't know how prevalent some of these things will be right now based on the credit markets and where they're at," Hurn said of sources beyond government-backed loans like the PPP.

The Small Business Administration has approved nearly 4.8 million forgivable loans to small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program since it opened in early April.

The loans, created by the CARES Act, may turn into grants if used according to certain parameters set by the federal government.

Applications must be approved by the end of the day Tuesday to access the $130 billion that remains in the program.

It appears there's some last-minute demand from borrowers. Fountainhead, for example, approved 317 loans worth $56 million since Friday, Hurn said.