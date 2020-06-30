Stock market live updates: Futures flat, last day of June, Powell testimony ahead

New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building is seen with the Fearless Girl Statue during Covid-19 pandemic in Lower Manhattan, New York City, United States on May 26, 2020. Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

7:38 am: Biden tells donors he will scrap most of Trump's tax cuts

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden told potential donors his administration would roll back many of President Donald Trump's tax cuts, telling them "a lot of you may not like that." "We have to think as big as the challenge we face. But this is America, there is nothing we cannot do if we do it together," Biden said. "But I think the country is ready." —Imbert

7:35 am: Market's month & quarter in review

It's the final trading day of June, and the final trading day of the second quarter. Here's where the market stands. The Dow is up 0.84% this month, on pace for its third positive month in a row

The Dow is up 16.78% this quarter, on pace for its best quarterly performance since the fourth quarter of 1998 when it gained 17.07%, and fifth positive quarter in six

For the first half of 2020 the Dow is down 10.31%

The S&P 500 is up 0.29% this month, on pace for its third positive month in a row

The S&P is up 18.13% this quarter, on pace for its best quarterly performance since the fourth quarter of 1998 when it gained 20.87%, and fifth positive quarter in six

For the first half of 2020 the S&P is down 5.5%

The Nasdaq Composite is up 4.05% this month, on pace for its third straight positive month

The Nasdaq Composite is up 28.23% this quarter, on pace for its best quarterly performance since the fourth quarter of 2001 when it gained 30.13%, and second positive quarter in three

The Nasdaq Composite is up 10.05% for the first half of 2020

The Russell 2,000 is up 1.95% this month, on pace for its third positive month in a row

The Russell 2,000 is up 23.25% this quarter, on pace for its best quarterly performance since the first quarter of 1991 when it gained 29.37%, and second positive quarter in three

The Russell 2,000 is down 14.82% this year

Seven out of 11 sectors are negative for June, led to the downside by utilities. Tech is the best performer

All 11 sectors are positive for the quarter, led by consumer discretionary, which is up 30.32% and on pace for its best quarterly performance ever

For the year, nine out of 11 sectors are negative, led to the downside by energy, which has shed 38.38%. Tech is the top performer after gaining 12.06%. – Hayes, Stevens

7:30 am: Micron shares jump after earnings

Micron traded more than 5% higher in the premarket after the chip manufacturer posted better-than-expected results for the previous quarter. The company posted an adjusted profit of 82 cents per share, topping a Refinitiv estimate of 77 cents. Revenues rose to $5.44 billion, beating an estimate of $5.31 billion. Micron also issued better-than-expected revenue guidance for the current quarter. —Imbert

7:25 am: China says its manufacturing sector expanded in June

Chinas's official Purchasing Manager's Index came in at 50.9 for June, beating expectations and showing a growing sector. The expectation was for a reading of 50.4, according to economists polled by Reuters. In PMIs, readings above 50 represent expansion. A private survey PMI from Caixin and IHS Markit is scheduled to be released later this week. — Pound, Tan

7:20 am: FedEx rises ahead of earnings

Shares of FedEx rose 1% in premarket trading as the company prepares to release its fourth quarter earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday. According to consensus estimates from FactSet, analysts are expecting the company to earn $1.58 per share on $16.41 billion in revenue. In a recent note to clients UBS said it's expecting a "very weak" report for the shipping company, although the firm still has a buy rating on the stock. "FDX's potential for multi-year margin improvement and EPS growth can make it attractive to investors," UBS said. Shares of FedEx are down 11% this year. – Stevens

7:20 am: Stock futures flat