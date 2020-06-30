Stock market live updates: Futures flat, last day of June, Powell testimony ahead

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates.
Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden told potential donors his administration would roll back many of President Donald Trump's tax cuts, telling them "a lot of you may not like that." "We have to think as big as the challenge we face. But this is America, there is nothing we cannot do if we do it together," Biden said. "But I think the country is ready." —Imbert
It's the final trading day of June, and the final trading day of the second quarter. Here's where the market stands.
Micron traded more than 5% higher in the premarket after the chip manufacturer posted better-than-expected results for the previous quarter. The company posted an adjusted profit of 82 cents per share, topping a Refinitiv estimate of 77 cents. Revenues rose to $5.44 billion, beating an estimate of $5.31 billion. Micron also issued better-than-expected revenue guidance for the current quarter. —Imbert
Chinas's official Purchasing Manager's Index came in at 50.9 for June, beating expectations and showing a growing sector. The expectation was for a reading of 50.4, according to economists polled by Reuters. In PMIs, readings above 50 represent expansion. A private survey PMI from Caixin and IHS Markit is scheduled to be released later this week. — Pound, Tan
Shares of FedEx rose 1% in premarket trading as the company prepares to release its fourth quarter earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday. According to consensus estimates from FactSet, analysts are expecting the company to earn $1.58 per share on $16.41 billion in revenue. In a recent note to clients UBS said it's expecting a "very weak" report for the shipping company, although the firm still has a buy rating on the stock. "FDX's potential for multi-year margin improvement and EPS growth can make it attractive to investors," UBS said. Shares of FedEx are down 11% this year. – Stevens
Stock futures pointed to a flat open in early trading Tuesday following a strong rally in the previous session. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dipped 40 points, implying a loss of 10 points at the open. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures traded just below the flat line. Tuesday's session marks the last day of June and the second quarter. Investors will monitor Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's testimony before the House Financial Services Committee at 12:30 p.m.— Li
