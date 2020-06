Due to social distancing, shoppers wear protective masks as they wait in line outside Gucci as South Coast Plaza reopens, requiring customers maintain a social distance and wear face masks at South Coast Plaza Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Costa Mesa, CA.

The market for coronavirus masks could represent an enormous sales opportunity for a handful of U.S. businesses if governments start to crack down on facial coverings in public, KeyBanc says.

Analyst Edward Yruma wrote that the market for masks could be worth as much as $9 billion and advised clients that stocks like Etsy and Gap could see upside as health officials reiterate the role of masks as a preventative measure.