The market's wild second quarter by the numbers: Winners, losers and comeback stocks

A view of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen at Wall Street on June 29, 2020 in New York City.

Wall Street wrapped up the second quarter on Tuesday and it was one for the history books as stocks recovered a big chunk of their losses from the coronavirus-induced sell-off.

The S&P 500 surged more than 18% in the second quarter. That's the broader-market's index best quarterly performance since the fourth quarter of 1998, when it soared more than 20%.

Those gains were driven in large part by investors betting the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is over, enormous monetary and fiscal stimulus, as well as progress on potential treatments and vaccines.

Below is a look at some of the biggest winners and losers from this historic period along with names that staged massive comebacks from their first-quarter drops.