These 4 numbers show the dramatic racial economic inequality in the U.S.

It's impossible to think about racial injustice in the U.S. without looking at the distribution of dollars.

In many ways that Americans work to establish themselves financially — through the stock market, net worth and homeownership — Black families trail White families.

"To put it simply, we don't have a level playing field," said Evelyn Brodkin, an associate professor at the University of Chicago. "Economic opportunity depends on where we live, go to school and who we know.

"But these opportunities are not distributed equally by race."

The recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic will only exacerbate racial inequality, said Edward N. Wolff, an economics professor at New York University. Unemployment rates are already higher among Black Americans.

"The racial wealth gap is going to show a big upward spike over the pandemic," Wolff predicted.

Here are four figures that show the stark racial economic inequality in the U.S., comparing White, Black and Hispanic households.

(Most of the calculations were provided by Wolff, and are based on data from The National Bureau of Economic Research in 2016, the most recent year for which it was available. He didn't currently have access to data on Asian-Americans or other ethnic groups.)