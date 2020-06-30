Local UAW officials want GM to close SUV plant in Texas due to coronavirus concerns

Chevrolet Tahoe sports utility vehicles (SUV) wait for final inspection before being driven off the production line at the General Motors Co. (GM) assembly plant in Arlington, Texas.

Officials of a local chapter of the United Auto Workers union have asked General Motors to temporarily close its large SUV plant in Arlington, Texas, because of the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the state.

"Due to the most recent data on the Covid -19 outbreak, the Bargaining Committee has asked General Motors to shut down Arlington Assembly until the curve is flattened for the benefit and well-being of our members," reads a message on the organization's website. "Every day we are setting new records in the number of people who are testing positive in the Dallas-Fort Worth area."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last week announced he would roll back some of the state's reopening plans, closing bars and reducing capacity for indoor dining, among other modifications and closures. The announcement followed a 79% increase in Texas' weekly average of coronavirus cases, averaging 4,757 daily new cases, according to a CNBC analysis of data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.