Watch live: Dr. Anthony Fauci and other key health officials testify at Senate coronavirus hearing

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee is holding a hearing Tuesday with Dr. Anthony Fauci and other key Trump administration health officials on U.S. efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic while putting people back to work and kids back in school.
Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is testifying with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn and Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary of Health and Human Services.
The hearing comes as the virus continues to rapidly spread across the U.S., with the seven-day average of new cases growing by 5% or more in at least 40 states across the U.S., including Arizona, Texas, Florida and Oklahoma, according to a CNBC analysis of data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.