Wirecard to resume operations in the UK after regulators lift restrictions

An employee demonstrates the Wirecard AG online payment smartphone app on the company's exhibition stand at the Noah Technology Conference in Berlin, Germany, on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Wirecard has been given permission to carry out regulated activities in the U.K. again following a decision from regulators to lift restrictions on the firm.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said Tuesday that it had provided Wirecard's U.K. subsidiary, Wirecard Card Solutions, written consent to resume e-money and payment services, though some restrictions still remain in place. The watchdog had forced the firm to halt operations on Friday after its parent company filed for insolvency in Germany.

The move means that thousands of Brits who had been locked out of financial technology services will soon be able to access their cash again. The shutdown affected several fintech start-ups, including Curve, Pockit, Anna and Morses Club's U Account. Curve however had managed to get around the restrictions by switching payments processor over the weekend.

"There may be a delay before all card programmes are fully operational, so some customers could find themselves unable to transact immediately but we anticipate this lasting no longer than 24 hours," Wirecard Card Solutions said in a statement Tuesday. "We apologise for the inconvenience to our valued customers that the temporary suspension caused."