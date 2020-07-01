Apple has reportedly stopped updating thousands of iPhone games on China App Store

Apple has blocked updates on tens of thousands of revenue-generating iPhone games on its App Store in China amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing, according to a report from The Financial Times.

The U.S. tech giant told developers Wednesday that they now need to get the necessary permissions from the Chinese authorities if they want to upload certain games to the App Store in China.

There are currently around 60,000 mobile games hosted on the China App Store that are paid for or have in-app purchases, according to AppinChina figures cited by the FT. However, China's regulators have only issued slightly more than 43,000 licenses since 2010, while just 1,570 were given out in 2019. As a result, there are thousands of games that do not comply with the new rules.