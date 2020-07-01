Aramco chief adds to bullish calls for an oil demand rebound in late 2020

Amin H. Nasser, president and CEO of Saudi Aramco, speaks during a news conference at the Plaza Conference Center in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia November 3, 2019.

Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser is confident oil demand will continue to rebound in the second half of the year, as coronavirus-related lockdowns slowly ease.

"The worst is behind us," Nasser told IHS Markit Vice Chairman Dan Yergin at a CERAWeek Conversations event held online on Tuesday.

"I'm very optimistic about the second half of this year," he added, pointing to data in China that shows both gasoline and diesel demand had started to stabilize near pre-Covid levels. IHS Markit had previously reported that Chinese demand had returned to 90% of pre-Covid levels by the end of April.

"More countries will start opening up, so we see that reflected in the demand on crude," he added, saying oil demand had already rebounded to around 90 million barrels from 75 to 80 million barrels in April.

The view from the head of Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil giant is in line with IEA and OPEC projections, which see demand averaging 91.7 million barrels per day and 90.6 million barrels per day respectively in 2020.

"There are different forecasts looking at between 95 and 97 million barrels of oil per day by year-end, so it will all depend on whether there will be a second wave of coronavirus or not," Nasser said.